BOSTON — Jarren Duran and Josh Winckowski have been living out of temporary metal lockers in the middle of the home clubhouse at Fenway Park, a sign that the two Triple-A callups might not be in Boston long.
But for now it’s hard to picture the Red Sox winning without them.
Duran had two hits, two stolen bases and two runs, and Winckowski had the longest start of his short career on Monday night to help Boston beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2. In three major league appearances, Winckowski has pitched three innings, five innings and into the seventh.
“Last outing, I drove up here the day of the game,” said the 23-year-old right-hander, who earned himself another turn through the rotation. “Being able to be up here the last five days was huge.”
Franchy Cordero had three hits, including a two-run single, and Boston won for the sixth time in eight games to climb to a season-high six games above .500. Duran doubled and scored on Rafael Devers’ double to break a third-inning tie.
“He’s been like that all year,” said Winckowski, who was also with Duran in Triple-A Worcester. “All the guys in Triple-A are watching him and they’re like, ‘How do you keep this guy here.’”
Duran could be headed back to the minors when Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández return from the injured list.
“Kiké’s a stud. Arroyo’s a stud,” Duran said. “They deserve to be here.”
Winckowski (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out two in 6 2/3 innings. Tanner Houck pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
Alex Faedo (1-4) lasted just 4 1/3 innings for the Tigers, who had won two straight after losing six in a row. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed five runs — four earned — on eight hits and two walks, striking out two.
The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first when Duran drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on J.D. Martinez’s single. After the Tigers tied it in the top of the second, Duran and Devers hit back-to-back doubles to make it 2-1.
Boston added one in the fourth before Alex Verdugo singled with one out in the fifth and Trevor Story doubled him to third to chase Faedo. Cordero lined Tyler Alexander’s first pitch to center to make it 5-1.