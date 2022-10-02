Main Photo

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) makes a diving attempt to catch a pass ahead of Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro (29). The pass was incomplete.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP PHOTO

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown and No. 4 Michigan defeated Iowa 27-14 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1), who came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked sixth in total defense and rushing defense. Michigan had 327 yards, including 172 rushing yards.

