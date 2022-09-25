ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns and No. 4 Michigan topped Maryland 34-27 in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday.
Corum, who tied the school record with five rushing touchdowns against UConn a week earlier, had a career-high 30 carries. He became the first Michigan back to rush for 200 yards since Karan Higdon in 2017.
J.J. McCarthy completed 18 of 26 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).
Taulia Tagovailoa completed 20 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off twice for the Terrapins (3-1, 0-1).
McCarthy hit Roman Wilson with a 20-yard scoring pass 44 seconds into the fourth quarter to give Michigan a 24-13 lead. Tagovailoa’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Tai Felton with 9:10 left cut the Wolverines’ lead to five points. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Jake Moody’s 38-yard field goal gave the Wolverines an eight-point cushion. Corum broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run with 3:31 remaining to make it 34-19.
CJ Dippre caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Maryland backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. with 45 seconds left.
Michigan held a 17-13 halftime advantage.
The Wolverines reached the end zone eight seconds into the game, the fastest they’ve scored since at least 2003. Felton mishandled the opening kickoff and Michigan’s Matthew Hibner recovered at the Terrapins 10-yard-line. McCarthy threw a touchdown pass to tight end Luke Schoonmaker on the next play.
Maryland led by three points late in the half before Corum cut left and scored on a 33-yard run during a 4th-and-1 situation.