Main Photo

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) is tackled by Maryland defensive back Beau Brade (25).

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns and No. 4 Michigan topped Maryland 34-27 in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday.

Corum, who tied the school record with five rushing touchdowns against UConn a week earlier, had a career-high 30 carries. He became the first Michigan back to rush for 200 yards since Karan Higdon in 2017.

