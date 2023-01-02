TALLAHASSEE — A state appeals court Friday sided with a family that filed a lawsuit against Stetson University over the death of a 19-year-old football player who collapsed on the sideline during a 2017 practice.

A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal overturned a 2021 ruling by Volusia County Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston that said Stetson was shielded from liability by releases that Nick Blakely signed to play football. Weston granted summary judgment to the university, short-circuiting a potential trial in the case.

