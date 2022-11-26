Main Photo

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs from New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) after catching a pass.

 ANDY CLAYTON-KING/AP PHOTO

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week.

Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with 9:34 left to push Minnesota past the New England Patriots in a 33-26 victory Thursday night.

