Texans Cowboys Trade Football

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks looks on before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Dallas Cowboys acquired receiver Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans on Sunday, March 19, 2023, adding a speedy veteran to play alongside CeeDee Lamb.

 DAVID BECKER/AP PHOTO, FILE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys acquired receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans on Sunday, adding a speedy veteran to play alongside CeeDee Lamb.

Houston gets a fifth-round pick this year and a 2024 sixth-rounder in a deal reminiscent of a year ago when Dallas sent No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for two late-round picks.

