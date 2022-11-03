Main Photo

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save on a shot by Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist, right, during the second period.

 ROSS D. FRANKLIN/AP PHOTO

TEMPE, Ariz. — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home.

“It was pretty cool,” Ritchie said. “The crowd was standing for us the last minute of the game. It was loud in here for a small barn. It feels good. We want to do more of that at home.”

