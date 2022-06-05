MIAMI — Brandon Crawford hit his fifth career grand slam, Mike Yastrzemski homered and doubled, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 15-6 on Friday night.
Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson, Thairo Estrada and Jason Vosler homered off Miami reliever Elieser Hernández, who was originally scheduled to start but allowed eight runs in a long relief role.
The five home runs were a season high for the Giants.
“I think we were just kind of relaxed. We had pressed a little bit the last two games, after being behind,” Yastrzemski said. “Today we just had fun. We felt we were in a good rhythm.”
Zack Littell (1-1) struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief.
Wilmer Flores’ RBI double and Yastrzemski’s three-run shot in the second put San Francisco ahead 5-0.
A night after being shut out by Miami’s Sandy Alcantara and two relievers, the Giants had their fifth double-digit scoring output of the season.
“No disrespect to the pitcher, but (Thursday) we faced a Cy Young-caliber pitcher that makes hitting a little bit harder,” Pederson said. “We got a lot more pitches to hit that weren’t 100 miles per hour. It makes the game a little bit easier.”
Pederson extended the Giants’ lead with a solo blast in the third. He drove Hernández’s pitch into the upper deck seats in right for his 13th homer.
The Marlins narrowed the deficit on Jon Berti’s two-run double in the fourth before Estrada connected with a two-run blast in the fifth to give San Francisco another six-run lead.
“It’s encouraging. Any time you score a bunch of runs and have several big innings is another thing we believe leads to winning,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “It’s a confidence boost for this club but again, but you’re not going to get super high over this and super low over (Thursday’s) loss.”
Hernández’s outing lasted 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander has now surrendered a major league-high 18 home runs this season. The Marlins had also lost his six previous starts.
“Nothing I can say, just terrible,” Hernández said.
Crawford’s blast against reliever Louis Head capped a six-run seventh and increased the Giants’ lead to 15-2.
“It’s nice to have him back in the lineup, obviously,” Kapler said of Crawford, who missed the series opener because of cold-like symptoms. “It’s a powerful left-handed bat and when he’s not in there, we notice his absence.”
San Francisco’s Alex Cobb was scratched from his start because of back tightness and reliever John Brebbia worked a scoreless first around a single. Brebbia struck out one.
Marlins reliever Richard Bleier (0-1) started and allowed Crawford’s RBI groundout. The left-hander gave up one hit, walked one and struck out one in his only inning of work.
Giants outfielder Luis González left in the second because of a right lower leg contusion after being getting hit by a pitch. Earlier Friday, González was named NL Rookie of the Month.