Main Photo

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws to first base during the second inning.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Jake Cronenworth hit a grand slam in the first inning, Ha-Seong Kim also drove in four runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 10-3 on Wednesday.

Kim went 3-for-4 with two doubles. Juan Soto reached base three times and scored twice for the Padres, who avoided a three-game sweep.

Recommended for you