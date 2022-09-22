Main Photo

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the fourth inning.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — David Bote hit a tying home run in the seventh inning, then added a sacrifice fly in the eighth that lifted the Chicago Cubs over the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night.

Esteban Quiroz got the first two hits of his major league career and P.J. Higgins also had two hits for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game losing skid. The 30-year-old Quiroz was promoted from Triple-A Saturday and made his first start Tuesday.

