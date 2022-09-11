Main Photo

Central Florida running back Johnny Richardson, foreground, slips past a Louisville defender for a long run.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Malik Cunningham used his arm and his legs to get Louisville’s season on track.

The redshirt senior quarterback threw for 195 yards and rushed for 121 more, including a 43-yard scoring run in the third quarter, to lead Louisville to a 20-14 victory over UCF on Friday night.

