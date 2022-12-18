Main Photo

Louisville guard El Ellis (3) drives around Florida A&M guard Jordan Tillmon (23) during the second half.

 TIMOTHY D. EASLEY/AP PHOTO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sydney Curry had 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, El Ellis added 13 points with seven assists, and Louisville defeated Florida A&M 61-55 on Saturday.

Louisville never trailed and picked up its second consecutive win after opening the season with nine losses.

