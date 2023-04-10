Cyclist Killed

Sydney Parcell, right, and Wagner Sousa place a track cycling world champion jersey at a memorial, Thursday, April 6, in San Francisco, near where friend Ethan Boyes was fatally struck by a vehicle earlier in the week.

 STEPHEN LAM/SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE via AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Award-winning cyclist Ethan Boyes died after being struck by a car at a national park in San Francisco, the U.S. Park Police said Saturday.

The athlete was hit while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon around Presidio, a historic park south of the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities said. Boyes was taken to a hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead. He was 44 years old.

