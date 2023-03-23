Main Photo

Montreal Canadiens’ Kirby Dach (77) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

 GRAHAM HUGHES/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

MONTREAL — Kirby Dach and Jonathan Drouin scored in the first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Mike Matheson also scored for the Canadiens, who had lost six of their previous seven — including a 5-3 defeat at Tampa Bay on Saturday. Nick Suzuki had two assists and Sam Montembault stopped 31 shots to improve to 14-14-3 on the season.

