Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday.

 ADRIAN KRAUS/AP PHOTO

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Whatever jitters Bills safety Damar Hamlin might have been feeling went away midway through the first quarter on Saturday, when he first heard the play call: Blitz.

Four snaps into his first game in a competitive setting since a near-death experience on Jan, 2, Hamlin broke toward the line and stopped Indianapolis Colts running back Evan Hull for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Buffalo 40.

