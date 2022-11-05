Main Photo

Washington Redskins defensive end Dave Butz is shown in a 1975 photo. All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz has died. He was 72.

 AP FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON — All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz has died. He was 72.

A spokesman for the Washington Commanders confirmed that Butz’s family informed the team about his death Friday. It was not immediately known where Butz died or the cause of his death.

