Main Photo

Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin, center, goes to the basket as Middle Tennessee guard Justin Bufford (4) and forward DeAndre Dishman (2) defend.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

BOCA RATON — Johnell Davis scored 25 points as No. 21 Florida Atlantic won its school-record 19th straight game, beating Middle Tennessee 85-67 Thursday night.

The victory gave FAU (20-1, 9-0 Conference USA) only the second 20-win season in the program’s Division I history and coach Dusty May his first 20-win season.

