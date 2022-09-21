Main Photo

Miami Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz, center, crosses the plate to score after hitting a grand slam during the third inning.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam in the third inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 10-3 on Monday night.

Rookie Charles Leblanc and Jon Berti also went deep while Miguel Rojas had three hits for the Marlins. Berti also singled twice and stole two bases, giving him an NL-leading 36.

Recommended for you