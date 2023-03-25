Main Photo

Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) keeps Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) away from the puck.

 JUSTIN TANG/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

OTTAWA, Ontario — Alex DeBrincat and Brady Tkachuk each scored two goals and the Ottawa Senators cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

DeBrincat added an assist, and Derick Brassard, Erik Brannstrom and Austin Watson also scored for Ottawa, which earned its first 35-win season since 2015-16. Mads Sogaard made 27 saves.

