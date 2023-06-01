Main Photo

Latvia’s Jeļena Ostapenko returns the ball during a semi-final match against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, at the Italian Open tennis tournament.

 ANDREW MEDICHINI/AP PHOTO

PARIS — Like many a kid, Peyton Stearns enjoyed participating in sports and tried her hand at plenty.

“Soccer, gymnastics, basketball, tennis, whatever,” the 21-year-old American said Wednesday at the French Open after eliminating 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to reach the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

