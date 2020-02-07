DAYTONA BEACH — There was nothing special about Hailie Deegan’s sports car debut as she raced around the road course last month at Daytona International Speedway in a feeder series. She was just an 18-year-old Ford factory driver trying to get seat time.
That she’s a woman was also not of any particular interest; the big league Rolex 24 at Daytona the very next day included a lineup of only female drivers and sports car racing for years has had women competing in its events.
What was compelling is that Ford has bet heavily enough on Deegan to let her give sports cars a try. She was teamed at Daytona with Chase Briscoe, who has his own strong Ford backing, and the experience was a chance for Deegan to show how quickly she can get up to speed.
“I just feel like I know a lot more about racing than I did before and that’s why I’m here and supposed to be doing,” Deegan said.
Now she is back at the speedway with a new team, new manufacturer support and a full-time ride in the ARCA Series. Her stock car debut at Daytona comes Saturday in ARCA’s season-opening race, the kickoff event of Speedweeks.
Deegan until December had been part of a crowded development program with Toyota, but she made the switch to Ford and with it comes immediate opportunities. She got a full-time ARCA ride with DGR-Crosley, could race in NASCAR’s Truck Series before the end of the year and Ford offered her seat time in sports cars.
She won three K&N Series races over the last two seasons and now her progression to the big leagues is officially underway.
“This is the year that’s very important and crucial to my career because it decides contracts for years out with sponsors getting behind you for the higher levels,” said Deegan. “If we can do good this year, I feel I can get more people behind me so we can go in the top three level series (of NASCAR), and have sponsors that want to stay with me full time while I’m there.
“My goal is to win a few races in the ARCA Series, which is going to be hard. There are a lot of good guys, good cars this year.”
Unlike her stint in sports cars, Deegan’s gender will be widely discussed when she is running stock cars. In fact, it is the reason many people follow her career.
Deegan is pretty and popular and has a strong social media presence where she portrays herself as a hard-working, thrill-seeking, up-and-coming racer. All of this could make her the next big female driver since Danica Patrick, who retired in 2018.
That specific comparison is a difficult and potentially awkward one for Deegan — or anyone else.
Patrick absolutely inspired a generation of girls and although she won just one race between IndyCar and NASCAR, she set records as the highest-finishing female driver in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, the only woman to lead laps in both, and the only female pole-winner at Daytona.