Main Photo

Max Homa watches his shot from the second tee of the Silverado Resort North Course during the first round of the Fortinet Championship PGA golf tournament.

 ERIC RISBERG/AP PHOTO

NAPA, Calif. — Max Homa moved into position to defend his title at the Fortinet Championship, shooting a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the 36-hole lead with Danny Willett at the PGA Tour’s season opener.

Homa, a two-time winner last season and a captain’s pick for next week’s Presidents Cup, had an eagle, four birdies and a bogey — his first of the week — for a two-day total of 12-under 132 at Silverado Resort & Spa.

