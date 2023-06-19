Spring Transfer Winners Football

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team’s spring practice NCAA college football game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Scouting and recruiting players in the NCAA transfer portal has become a vital part of building a college football program. Sanders’ team has added 20 transfers since the portal window opened April 15.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP PHOTO, FILE

Deion Sanders might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues that forced him to have two toes amputated in 2021.

Sanders allowed camera crews with “ Thee Pregame Show “ to film a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado, where he’s preparing for his first season as head football coach.

