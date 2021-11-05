MIAMI GARDENS — For Miami and Georgia Tech, the room for error is gone.
If the Hurricanes want to continue having any sort of viable shot at winning the Atlantic Coast Conference’s messier-by-the-week Coastal Division, they must beat Georgia Tech. And if the Yellow Jackets want to have any realistic chance of making a bowl game, they must beat Miami.
As such, both sides know what’s coming from the other side when they face off Saturday — desperation.
“When we play in the ACC Coastal, we expect the games to be tight, close, highly contested,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “Georgia Tech’s backs, they’re against the wall. We recognize that. We expect to see a wounded team fighting for their life on Saturday.”
He’d prefer to see his team have the same approach. It’s been that way of late, and it’s been working.
Miami (4-4, 2-2) has given itself hope again after beating N.C. State and Pitt — both AP Top 25 teams at the time, both in the opening Top 25 rankings released earlier this week by the College Football Playoff committee — over the past two weekends. None of the four teams left on the Hurricanes’ schedule currently has a winning record, so there’s a chance for Miami to keep moving up in the Coastal race.
“To me, it’s, ‘Hey, let’s find a way to win a football game and keep that backs-against-the-wall mentality,’” Diaz said.
Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-4) is ahead of only Duke in the Coastal standings. But a loss on Saturday would put postseason hopes in absolute peril since the Yellow Jackets would need to win out just to become bowl-eligible at 6-6 overall — and, in that scenario, they’d have to beat No. 1 Georgia to make that happen.
The Yellow Jackets insist they’re seeing steps in the right direction.
“The thing that we’ve done in this program, the guys have done, the coaches have done, is (close) the margin for error,” Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said. “We’ve decreased the gap amongst the teams that we’ve played. The last phase in the development of the program (is) not only to be in these close games ... we’ve got to find ways to win them.”