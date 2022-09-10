Main Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Indianapolis Colts.

 AJ MAST/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Tom Brady’s 11-day absence from training camp following a 40-day retirement earlier this year has some people doubting the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s focus entering his 23rd season in the NFL.

The 45-year-old Brady didn’t come back to be mediocre.

