NEWARK, N.J. — Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat Florida 7-3 Tuesday night, handing the Panthers a second-straight loss in regulation after they went 11 games without one.
Andreas Johnsson scored twice and defenseman P.K. Subban had the go-ahead goal as the Devils had their biggest offensive output of the season. Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha, Ty Smith and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Devils, who are off to a 6-3-2 start.
Sam Bennett, Aleksander Barkov and Owen Tippett scored for Florida. Barkov’s goal was the 189th of his career, passing Olli Jokinen for the most goals in Panthers franchise history.
Florida lost for the first time in regulation against the Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden after a 10-0-1 start.
RED WINGS 4, OILERS 2
DETROIT (AP) — Vladislav Namestnikov scored in the first and second period, leading Detroit past Edmonton.
The Oilers had won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in franchise history. They went 0 for 2 on the power play after becoming the first team since Pittsburgh in 2007 to open a season with a power-play goal in 10 straight games.
Dylan Larkin had a goal and Moritz Seider scored into an empty net as the Red Wings won their third straight.
Jesse Puljujarvi scored on a breakaway with 34.2 seconds left in the second and Connor McDavid added his ninth goal of the season for Edmonton.
Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots in his season debut, filling in for Mikko Koskinen on the first night of a five-game road trip.