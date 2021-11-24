AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils finished their Pre-Season Tip-Off Classic with a win over the Vanguard Panthers, 74-34, rebounding from a loss on opening night, 62-50, to Southland Christian.
Avon Park wasted little time as they nearly outscored the Panthers three to one in the first quarter, churning up 22 points to take a fourteen point lead as Tyrike Loyd leading the way with five points, Jermaine Myers, Ja’marion Davis and Jaheem West each scored four and William Maloy hit one from beyond the arc for three to push Avon Park to a 22-8 first quarter lead.
Vanguard kept pace with Avon Park in the second quarter with Avon Park edging the Panthers in total points, 15-14, as West added five and Davis scored four more to give the Red Devils a 37-22 halftime lead.
The second half started as though Vanguard was going to make a run at Red Devils, scoring the first four points to cut the Red Devils lead to 11, 37-26. That was as close as it would get as five different players for the Red Devils scored the next 12 points to increase their lead to 23 at 49-26.
Myers started the run with a basket followed by West, D’marcus Perry. Then Davis got a dunk, Loyd followed with a basket and West hit a pair of free throws to conclude the run.
Avon Park outscored the Panthers 6-4 to finish the third quarter with Perry capping it off with and offensive rebound and a basket to as the Red Devils held a 55-30 lead after three quarters of play.
Avon Park continued to dominate in the fourth quarter, scoring the first 12 points highlighted by inbound steal under the basket and a quick layup for two by Jose Silva and three consecutive baskets including a dunk by Davis as the Red Devils took a 67-30 lead that induced that running clock.
Avon Park finished scoring seven of the next eleven points to win the pre-season finale 74-34.
Vanguard’s Jaidon Dabreo led the Panthers with 14 points in the loss.
West led the Red Devils with a game high 17 points in the with Davis scoring 16 and Myers adding 13 in the win. Perry finished with eight points and Loyd tallied seven for Avon Park.