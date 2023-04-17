Senators Devils Hockey

New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) falls to the ice playing the puck against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The New Jersey Devils won 5-3.

 NOAH K. MURRAY/AP PHOTO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — When the New Jersey Devils signed Ondrej Palat to a five-year, $30 million contract in the offseason, it was with the hope they would be right where they are now — in the NHL playoffs for the first time in five seasons.

Coach Lindy Ruff will have Palat at his disposal when the series against the rival New York Rangers opens Tuesday at the Prudential Center.

