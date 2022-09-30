Main Photo

Honey bees are swept from an upright at the beginning of the NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

 DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD/TAMPA BAY TIMES VIA AP

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who moved their football operations to South Florida to avoid Hurricane Ian, remain hopeful of being able to return home to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The team practiced at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility on Wednesday, describing the experience as different, but insisting the disruption to their routine will not hinder their ability to prepare for the team they beat in the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

