Australian Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. 

 ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/AP PHOTO

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic found this trip to Australia far less complicated, and far more successful, than that of a year ago.

Unable to enter his best event in 2022 after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, Djokovic accomplished all he could have wanted in his return: He resumed his winning ways at Melbourne Park and made it back to the top of tennis.

