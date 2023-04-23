Tennis Madrid Open Djokovic

Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, March 1, 2023. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will miss the Madrid Open, apparently due to a fitness issue, the Spanish event said Saturday, April 22, 2023.

 KAMRAN JEBREILI/AP PHOTO, FILE

MADRID (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will miss the Madrid Open, apparently due to a fitness issue, the Spanish event said Saturday.

The Madrid Open said on Twitter: "Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole."

