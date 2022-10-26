Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs the ball.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDEN — For a moment, it looked as if the Miami Dolphins would cruise to an easy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after playing in so many close games this season.

Tua Tagovailoa completed six of seven passes for 68 yards on the Dolphins’ opening drive and capped it with a touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert. Miami forced a three-and-out and an interception on the Steelers’ first two possessions.

