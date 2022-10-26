MIAMI GARDEN — For a moment, it looked as if the Miami Dolphins would cruise to an easy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after playing in so many close games this season.
Tua Tagovailoa completed six of seven passes for 68 yards on the Dolphins’ opening drive and capped it with a touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert. Miami forced a three-and-out and an interception on the Steelers’ first two possessions.
As the game went on though, Miami’s offense sputtered. Tagovailoa’s passes sailed high. Some passes were behind receivers. At least three could have been intercepted if not for drops by Pittsburgh defenders.
“We just weren’t really coming together. We lacked that rhythm,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, “and especially after we had in the third quarter, that first drive that we went for it on fourth-and-3 in the tight red, felt like right after that we kind of hit a lull that we can all learn from because it was like we got punched in the stomach or something.”
Because of injuries at quarterback, the Dolphins’ offense has had uneven performances all season, which was a big reason for their three-game losing streak.
Sunday was no different, even with Tagovailoa back after missing two games with a concussion.
Miami scored 16 points in the first half and none in the second.
“There were just little misses here and there that we had offensively,” Tagovailoa said. “A lot of the misses could have turned into really big plays. Just better execution, and it starts with me.”
Miami has played in four one-possession games this season and has won three of them.
Moving the ball hasn’t been the problem, with players such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle catching passes. The two receivers continuously find soft spots in the middle of defenses.
The Dolphins aren’t taking advantage of trips to the red zone.
“It is frustrating for the whole team,” McDaniel said, “and we’re not going to be able to just have to outscore 10 points every time to win games, so we’ve got to find a way to get better at that, which we’ll be focused on moving forward.”