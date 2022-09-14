Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warm up before a game against the New England Patriots.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — Tyreek Hill's success with Kansas City made it easy to imagine the impact he'd make on this new team.

Hill made his Dolphins debut in Sunday’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots, and his 94 receiving yards was the most by a Miami newcomer in Week 1 since running back Jim Kiick in 1970.

