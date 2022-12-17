Main Photo

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks to Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during practice.

 DAVID SANTIAGO/MIAMI HERALD VIA AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Growing up in Houston, and spending his college career at Alabama, Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle acknowledged having never played in a snow game in his life.

And the potential of finally doing so on Saturday night, when Miami (8-5) travels to play the Buffalo Bills (10-3) in an AFC East showdown, barely registers for the second-year player given what’s at stake.

