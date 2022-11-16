Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks up to fans as he exits the field. The Dolphins defeated the Browns 39-17. 

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo.

