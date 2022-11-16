MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo.
They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests.
Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo lost to Minnesota and fell to a tie with the New York Jets.
“We probably played our most complete game today in all three phases,” Miami defensive end Christian Wilkins said. “Yeah, there were things we can clean up on and things we can get better on, but this is probably our most complete."
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s confidence and command of the offense is growing more evident with each game, and it has made the Dolphins nearly unstoppable.
The three highest-rated games of his career have come in the past three weeks, capped by Sunday’s performance in which he completed 25 of 32 passes for 285 yards, threw three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 135.0 passer rating.
Tagovailoa hasn’t thrown an interception since he returned from a concussion in Week 7, and he said Sunday feels as though he’s playing the most consistent football of his career.
McDaniel pointed to Tagovailoa’s vision, ball placement and ability to move through his progressions at lightning speed as the reasons for his success.
“That’s really making it frustrating for a defensive front,” McDaniel said. “You’re in pass rush mode and you can’t get to them. ... So he is doing a lot of things visually, manipulating defenders, making really good throws and getting the ball out.”
The Dolphins are closing in on their first playoff berth since 2016, but they have a tough stretch coming up, with road games against San Francisco, Buffalo and the Los Angeles Chargers.
But first, they’ll have a week to rest. And McDaniel really wants them to rest.
“Deliberate practice is a brain drain,” McDaniel said. “And in order to do it the appropriate way, you have to have deliberate rest as well. So I’m a leader by example. I’m going to show these guys how to rest my butt off.”
