Jets Dolphins Football

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) defends Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) as he can’t hold onto a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jason Sanders kicked a go-ahead 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, helping the Miami Dolphins to their first playoff berth since 2016 after squeaking by the New York Jets 11-6 on Sunday.

The Dolphins (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak and then had to wait a few minutes for Buffalo to defeat New England 35-23 to make their postseason appearance official. “We’re In” was displayed on the videoboard at Hard Rock Stadium.

