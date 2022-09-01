Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks with head coach Mike McDaniel.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — A years-long rebuild has led the Miami Dolphins to a point of excitement with their 2022 prospects.

General manager Chris Grier, who has overseen the dismantling and reconstruction of the Dolphins’ roster since 2019, said the team feels good about its roster after making cuts — difficult ones, he emphasized — ahead of Tuesday’s NFL-mandated 53-man roster deadline.

