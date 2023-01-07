Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) throws a pass against the New England Patriots. Thompson replaced quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after an apparent injury.

 MICHAEL DWYER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — A month ago, this game between AFC East rivals might have had different implications.

Both the New York Jets (7-9) and Miami Dolphins (8-8) were above .500 entering December and on track for their first playoff appearances in some time. Miami was challenging Buffalo for the division’s top spot. New York was off to its best start in years.

