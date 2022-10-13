Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is knocked down on the Dolphins first offensive play of an NFL game against the New York Jets.

 ANDREW MILLS/NJ ADVANCE MEDIA VIA AP

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a small step Wednesday toward returning to football.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa, who has been in the concussion protocol since Sept. 29, will return to practice in a limited capacity, though he will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

