Joe Gibbs racing crew member John Ianham checks tires as preparation for the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend continues in downtown Chicago.

 ERIN HOOLEY/AP PHOTO

CHICAGO — There are seven 90-degree turns. There are manhole covers, and transitions from concrete to asphalt and back. The margin for error is small, and any rain will make the course exponentially more difficult.

Welcome to the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history.

