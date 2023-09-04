Duke coach Mike Elko sees the opener with No. 9 Clemson as a chance. But not an easy one.

The Blue Devils are coming off a surprising 9-4 season in Elko’s first year and are looking for more, starting with Monday night’s season opener at home to wrap up a marathon Week 1 in college football. Beating a top 10 opponent, the defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion and favorite to win another this year would a great start.

Recommended for you