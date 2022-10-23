Main Photo

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) is helped on the field after he fumbled the ball as he was taken down by Duke linebacker Cam Dillon and defensive back Darius Joiner.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday.

Quarterback Riley Leonard ran for three touchdowns and threw for another for Duke (5-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which scored the game’s final 28 points. The Blue Devils gave up two touchdowns in the first 1:54 of the third quarter to lose the lead, but the rest of the way was all Duke.

