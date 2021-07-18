Harris English has seen the peaks and valleys of golf, going from being a two-time winner to falling out of the top 300 in the world, and returning to being a two-time winner this year.
Through it all, he could count on four days at the majors.
English had made the cut in 13 consecutive majors he played, dating to the 2014 PGA Championship, the second-longest active streak behind Louis Oosthuizen. And it was a streak in serious jeopardy when he opened with a 75 in the British Open.
Even with the lowest cut in British Open history (141), English made it to the weekend. He rallied with a 65 on Friday. With a birdie on the final hole, he made it with one to spare.
“I don’t like missing cuts and I especially don’t like missing cuts at the Open,” English said. “This is one my favorite tournaments, and lucky to get on the right side of draw. It was nice this afternoon. The wind was laying down.
“So I’m happy with the way I played, the way I hung in there.”
Former Masters champion Patrick Reed wasn’t so fortunate. Neither was Patrick Cantlay, the No. 7 player in the world who has two PGA Tour victories this season but has been largely absent in the majors even when he does make the cut.
Reed (No. 9), Cantlay and Tyrrell Hatton (10) were the only players from the top 30 to miss the 36-hole cut. That list doesn’t include those who aren’t playing, or Will Zalatoris, who opened with a 69 and had to withdraw before the second round with a back injury.
For English, it’s a matter of what he can do for the next 36 holes. He is No. 8 in the Ryder Cup standings, with the top six earning automatic spots. One spot ahead of him is Reed. One spot behind him is Cantlay. This was a good cut to make.