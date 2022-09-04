Main Photo

Challenger Earnie Shavers drives a right hand to the head of heavyweight champion Larry Holmes. Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Holmes, died Thursday.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Earnie Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes, has died. He was 78.

Former British boxer and close friend Kenny Rainford told The Associated Press in a telephone call from Liverpool, England, that his close friend died on Thursday in Virginia at the home of one of his daughters.

Recommended for you