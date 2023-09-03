YPSILANTI, Mich. — Jaylon Jackson and Hamze El-Zayat both returned kickoffs for touchdowns in the first half and Eastern Michigan held on for a 33-23 victory over FCS-member Howard in a season opener on Friday night.

Jackson’s kickoff return covered 84 yards following a safety and capped a 16-0 first quarter for the Eagles. El-Zayat gave Eastern Michigan a 30-6 lead on a 96-yard return with 9:32 left in the second quarter.

