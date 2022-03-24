SAO PAULO — South America’s quota of four direct spots for the World Cup in Qatar could be filled with a round of qualifying to spare, with Ecuador and Uruguay aiming to secure spots behind Brazil and Argentina this week.
The fifth-place team in South America will play an intercontinental playoff against the fifth-place team from Asia in June for another spot in Qatar, so the competition is still intense.
Peru, Chile and Colombia are seeking to remain in contention for the fourth or the fifth positions in qualifying right until the last round. Bolivia, Paraguay and Venezuela are already out.
The most anticipated match on Thursday will be at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, where Uruguay (22 points) and Peru (21) will face off. Chile’s hopes (19) depend on getting points against first-place Brazil (39) in Rio de Janeiro.
Third place Ecuador (25) can secure its spot in Qatar with a combination of different results. A win at Paraguay (13) is enough for Gustavo Alfaro’s team. A draw could also work, as long as Peru doesn’t beat Uruguay. A loss could also suffice if the Peru loses in Montevideo.
Colombia (17) will host Bolivia (15) and needs an extremely unlikely combination of results to qualify.
Friday’s only South American qualifying match features Argentina as Venezuela’s hosts. The last round of qualifying will be staged next Tuesday.
The final rounds of qualifying are also a relief for South American teams, which have faced serious headwinds since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only because of their high toll of the virus in their countries but also with health protocols required to bring Europe-based players in for matches.