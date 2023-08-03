NEW YORK — Zach Eflin pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball to become the American League’s first 12-game winner, Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer off Carlos Rodón and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Yandy Díaz also connected for the Rays, who won their third straight game and have gone deep six times in the last two nights at Yankee Stadium.

Recommended for you