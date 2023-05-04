Main Photo

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) tags Miami Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz (14) as he tried to stay on the base during the seventh inning.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Bryce Elder outpitched NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara by throwing seven innings of three-hit ball and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Ozzie Albies homered and doubled, while Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled, drove in a run and stole his NL-leading 14th base for the Braves. Acuña played a day after sustaining a bruised left shoulder when he was plunked by a 93 mph fastball in the second game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets.

