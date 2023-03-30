Main Photo

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Martina Trevisan of Italy during the Miami Open tennis tournament.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina extended her winning streak to 12 matches by delivering 10 aces — her fourth consecutive outing with at least that many — in a 6-3, 6-0 victory over 25th-seeded Martina Trevisan on Tuesday in the Miami Open quarterfinals.

Rybakina has 46 aces through four matches at the hard-court tournament in Florida and a WTA-leading 201 this season.

