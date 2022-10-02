Main Photo

Chase Elliott’s tire burns after he contacted the wall during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway.

 LARRY PAPKE/AP PHOTO

NASCAR’s most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.

NASCAR’s top drivers essentially have turned into an angry mob as they head into Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch are both sidelined with concussions, and Cody Shane Ware will race with a broken foot. All three drivers were injured in crashes in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car.

